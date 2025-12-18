Woman allegedly assaulted over TikTok video

Rani Arumugam said in a press conference that she was assaulted by a group of seven people in front of her colleagues and customers at a fast-food joint. Also present was her lawyer S Preakas.

PETALING JAYA : A 45-year-old woman was assaulted at her workplace in Serdang earlier this month following a spat she had with another netizen on TikTok.

Rani Arumugam said she was attacked in front of her colleagues and customers at a fast-food joint at Shell Serdang Raya on Dec 8 by a group of seven people, including three women.

According to Rani, the assault stemmed from a video she posted on TikTok in reply to a user identified as Nandini, who had allegedly been trolling her cousin.

Rani, who has a physical disability from a spinal injury, said she felt humiliated and traumatised by the attack and has since been suspended from work following the incident.

“They were taking videos and everyone at my workplace was looking at me. I felt very humiliated,” she said at a press conference.

Rani lodged a police report on the same day at the Bandar Kinrara police station. A medical report has also been submitted.

Rani’s lawyer, S Preakas, said his client was punched in the face and slapped several times causing her to sustain injuries on her face.

“The incident was live streamed on TikTok by one of the attackers, although the video was later deleted.”

Preakas went on to say that closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the outlet had been obtained by the police and that there were sufficient grounds for the attackers to be charged for voluntarily causing hurt.

He also alleged that this was not the first time Rani’s attackers had assaulted people.

Preakas claimed the group had also attacked another person at a home in Penang on Dec 17 and had streamed the assault live on TikTok.

He called for stricter action against cyberbullying and online harassment, particularly the use of live-streaming features to incite violence, track individuals, and intimidate victims.

“This is no longer just about online arguments. This type of intimidation tactics are a major public safety concern and it shouldn’t be normalised or ignored.”

When contacted, Serdang police chief Farid Ahmad confirmed that a report was lodged but said he could not divulge the details.