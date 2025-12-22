Sabah religious school teacher fined RM18,200 for assaulting students

In a video that went viral on social media, Saifur Rahman Ismail was seen striking students one by one with a helmet and kicking some of them outside a cyber cafe near Kota Kinabalu.

PETALING JAYA : The religious teacher at a madrasah, caught assaulting a group of students outside a cyber cafe in Kota Kinabalu, was fined a total of RM18,200 today after he pleaded guilty to 13 charges of causing injury.

Saifur Rahman Ismail, 38, admitted to all the charges before magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus at the Kota Kinabalu magistrates’ court, Harian Metro reported.

He was charged with voluntarily causing hurt under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to one year, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

The court imposed a fine of RM1,400 for each charge, or three months’ jail in default. Saifur paid the fines.

In a video that went viral on social media, Saifur was seen striking students one by one with a helmet and kicking some of them as they stood in a line outside a Gaming Zone outlet in Bandar Sierra near Kota Kinabalu.

During mitigation, defence lawyer Ari Nadzrah Rahman urged the court to impose a lighter sentence, saying Saifur worked as a religious teacher with a non-profit organisation and had no prior criminal record.

He said Saifur lost his temper after discovering that the students had left their hostel without permission at around 11.30pm.

“Although this is not an excuse to assault them, it is a factor that should be taken into consideration,” he said, adding that medical findings showed the victims only suffered soft tissue injuries and bruises.

Deputy public prosecutor Fazriel Fardiansyah Kadir, however, sought a heavier sentence, stressing the seriousness of the offence.

Fazriel also stated that good intentions cannot justify unlawful conduct.

Saifur was suspended from his duties at the madrasah following the incident.