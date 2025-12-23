Police probe alleged beating of man by officers in Banting

Daniel (centre) holding a picture of his injuries, flanked by lawyers Latheefa Koya, Rajesh Nagarajan and Mahajoth Singh during a press conference in Petaling Jaya yesterday.

PETALING JAYA : Police are investigating claims that police officers beat a man at a house in Kampung Sungai Ingat, Banting, Selangor, last month.

Kuala Langat deputy police chief Sufian Amin said the authorities received a report from the victim’s mother on Nov 18, reported Bernama.

He said the 39-year-old woman said her son was slapped several times, with her husband also stating that he witnessed the incident.

Sufian said the investigation was being conducted under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

Lawyers representing the 20-year-old man yesterday urged Bukit Aman’s integrity and standards compliance department to initiate immediate disciplinary proceedings and criminal charges against the officers involved.

The man, who asked to be known as Daniel, was arrested on Nov 15 at his grandfather’s home in Banting. Officers allegedly entered the home on the pretext of seeking help to fix their motorcycle.

He said that upon entering, the three men identified themselves as police officers and assaulted him until he confessed to a robbery.