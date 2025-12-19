Papagomo charged with failing to declare change in business details

Blogger Wan Azri Wan Deris was granted bail of RM2,500 with one surety. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Blogger Wan Azri Wan Deris, also known as Papagomo, pleaded not guilty in the magistrates’ court today to failing to notify the authorities of a change in business details.

The charge relates to the use of his business, Invoice Solutions, to receive public donations for a defamation fine connected to a case involving Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The 42-year-old entered his plea after the charge was read before magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan.

Wan Azri was accused, in his capacity as the individual responsible for the service and event management company, of failing to declare a change in its registered particulars when it was used to collect donations for settling the fine.

The offence allegedly occurred between Oct 24, 2017 and Nov 30, 2017. He was charged under Rule 17A(1)(b) of the Business Registration Rules 1957, punishable under Section 12A of the Business Registration Act 1956.

If convicted, he faces a maximum fine of RM10,000, imprisonment of up to one year, or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Anas Mahadzir requested bail of RM5,000 with one surety. However, Wan Azri’s lawyer, Muhammad Amirul Ar-Rasyid, appealed for a lower amount, saying his client was the primary breadwinner for his family and was also facing several other lawsuits.

The court granted Wan Azri bail of RM2,500 with one surety and set Jan 30 for the next case mention.