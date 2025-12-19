Sabah politician jailed 8 months, fined for molesting teen

Phillip Among was accused of molesting an 18-year-old girl at a capsule hotel in Asia City, Kota Kinabalu, on April 17, 2021. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The magistrates’ court in Kota Kinabalu has sentenced a Sabah politician to eight months’ jail and a RM5,000 fine for molesting a teenage girl four years ago.

Phillip Among, 55, was ordered by magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus to serve an additional four months in default if he failed to pay the fine, Daily Express reported.

Among, a suspended member of Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), was charged with committing the offence against the 18-year-old at a capsule hotel in Asia City, Kota Kinabalu, at about 11pm on April 17, 2021.

The charge was framed under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force to outrage modesty.

Among had pleaded not guilty to the charge on June 10, 2021.

Dzul called Among to enter his defence on Oct 31 last year after ruling that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him. Eleven witnesses had testified in the trial.

Among is also waiting for the verdict on four other charges of molesting an Unduk Ngadau beauty pageant contestant.