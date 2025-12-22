Warisan could lose competitive edge by going solo in GE16, say analysts

Warisan went solo in the 2022 general election, winning just three parliamentary seats: Semporna, Kota Belud and Lahad Datu.

PETALING JAYA : Analysts warn that Warisan may lose its competitive edge if it goes solo in the upcoming general election (GE16), making collaboration with national parties an important consideration.

Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri said the openness displayed by Warisan president Shafie Apdal appeared to be a strategic move to avoid vote-splitting and improve the party’s odds of winning.

The Global Asia Consulting analyst also said that Warisan might have to collaborate with Pakatan Harapan or Perikatan Nasional, both seen as major powers in the country’s political arena.

“Warisan wants a safe allocation of seats to avoid vote-splitting. Going it alone in GE16 might be difficult,” he told FMT.

Shafie had said on Saturday that Warisan was open to working with political parties from Peninsular Malaysia for GE16, despite ruling out such alliances in the Sabah polls last month.

He said Warisan had rejected cooperation with peninsula-based parties as it wished to uphold its principle that the state should be governed by local parties.

In the 2022 general election, Warisan contested solo, expanding into Peninsular Malaysia but winning just three parliamentary seats: Semporna, Kota Belud and Lahad Datu.

It lost the contest for every West Malaysian constituency in which it ran, as well as five seats it had won in the 14th general election: Penampang, Sepanggar, Papar, Kalabakan and Batu Sapi.

In the Sabah election on Nov 29, it performed relatively well, winning 25 seats but failing to form the state government.

Syahruddin Awang Ahmad of Universiti Malaysia Sabah said Shafie’s openness, if not carefully managed, could undermine Warisan’s image of a party advocating Sabah’s rights.

He said it could also create negative perceptions among those who wanted Warisan to champion full autonomy for Sabah.

“On the other hand, through this approach of openness, Warisan could strengthen its influence in future negotiations for the formation of the federal government,” he said.

He added that Warisan’s “Sabah for Sabahans” campaign at the last state election was primarily intended to ensure that the state administration was fully led by local entities.