Court allows Maju Holdings chairman to travel to UK

Maju Holdings chairman Abu Sahid Mohamed is on trial for five CBT and 13 money laundering charges linked to the Maju Expressway extension construction project. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A sessions court here has allowed the application by Maju Holdings Sdn Bhd executive chairman Abu Sahid Mohamed for temporary release of his passport for travel to the UK.

Abu Sahib, 74, is on trial for five criminal breach of trust and 13 money laundering charges linked to the Maju Expressway extension construction project.

Sessions court judge Suzana Hussin permitted him access to his passport for 17 days from Jan 12 to travel to the UK to enrol his daughter in a London university.

She ordered him to return his passport to the court by Jan 30.

During the hearing today, the court also dismissed the prosecution’s application to prevent Abu Sahid from using his bank accounts in the UK.

Lawyer Jasbeer Singh Kaur represented Abu Sahid while deputy public prosecutor appeared for the prosecution.

Abu Sahid, who was exempted from attending today’s proceedings, had applied to the court for temporary release of his passport last week.

The passport remains impounded by the court pending the disposal of his case.

His CBT charges involve RM458 million while the money laundering offences concern RM139 million.