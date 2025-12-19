Should candidate eligibility include health requirements?

Former Bersih chairman Maria Chin Abdullah said it is a significant waste of time, money and effort when elected representatives are unable to serve due to poor health. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Former Bersih chairman Maria Chin Abdullah has suggested mandating basic health screening for election candidates prior to nomination, citing international practices and growing concerns over the physical demands of public office.

Her comments follow the death of Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Bung Moktar Radin less than a week after he narrowly retained his Lamag seat in the Nov 29 state election, and the recent reminder by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul that many MPs had yet to complete their annual medical check-ups.

Maria told FMT that some countries require candidates to declare their health status before nomination. She pointed to Indonesia, where presidential candidates must submit health certificates from government hospitals.

The former Petaling Jaya MP said similar requirements exist in Lithuania and several African countries, and that such measures help ensure continuity in governance.

“Every candidate should undergo health checks before nomination day and annually while in office,” she said, adding that elections and public office are physically and mentally demanding, particularly for those holding senior positions.

“Elections are stressful, especially for those in key Cabinet roles. It is a significant waste of time, money and effort when elected representatives are unable to serve due to poor health,” she said.

Maria proposed that medical examinations be conducted at government hospitals, with health certificates submitted to the Election Commission (EC). However, she acknowledged that the EC currently lacks the authority to enforce such a requirement.

“At present, the EC can only make recommendations. Our laws need to be amended to make basic health certificates a mandatory part of submissions to the EC,” she said, adding that disclosures should be limited and made public only with the candidate’s consent.

Thomas Fann, chairman of electoral reform group Engage, said while the proposal was reasonable, it would require an amendment to Article 47 of the Federal Constitution which sets out eligibility criteria for election candidates.

“Under the current constitutional framework, such a requirement would not be permissible,” he said, adding that Parliament would need to explicitly include health certification as a condition for candidacy.

Fann said repeated by-elections in the past caused by health-related vacancies had strengthened the case for reform, but warned of the potential for political abuse.

He said there must be provisions for appeals against disqualification and for second medical opinions to prevent incumbent governments from exploiting loopholes.

“We do not want a situation where the government uses its influence over hospitals to disqualify key opposition candidates from contesting elections.”

He added that health screenings should be limited to life-threatening illnesses such as heart disease or cancer, and should not include lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol or high blood pressure.

Political analyst Azmi Hassan cautioned that mandatory disclosure could raise privacy concerns, suggesting voluntary health declarations as a more practical approach.

“If candidates volunteer this information, they may gain voters’ confidence through transparency,” he said, adding that it would be a plus point for candidates to demonstrate that they are fit for the job.