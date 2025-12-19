Space for parents to read with preschoolers in new curriculum

Education minister Fadhlina Sidek said the initiative is part of her ministry’s commitment to cultivate reading from an early age. (Bernama pic)

CYBERJAYA : Parents will be encouraged to read together with their preschool children under the 2027 preschool curriculum, says education minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the initiative is aimed at ensuring parents play an active role in making the revised curriculum a success. “In this new curriculum, we are creating a specific space for parents to read together with their children,” she said at a Kota Buku event here tonight.

Fadhlina said the initiative, part of her ministry’s commitment to cultivate reading from an early age, had received full support from Perbadanan Kota Buku and strategic partners.

She said literacy and the reading culture must be emphasised at all levels in order to produce a generation with critical thinking and deep understanding.

Fadhlina said the practice of reading books remained important and must continue to be reinforced through initiatives such as Nilam, the national reading programme to inculcate reading habits in school children.

Major reforms are in store in the 2027 national school curriculum, the director-general of education, Azam Ahmad, said on Dec 8. He said it will focus on character development and nurturing knowledge from the early stages.

Schools would be repositioned as spaces that foster values, cultivate intellectual discipline and shape students’ personalities, rather than merely places to pursue academic results. Azam said values would no longer be taught abstractly or confined to textbook topics.