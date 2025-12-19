Teen charged in school stabbing case still under medical evaluation

The 14-year-old boy was accused of murdering a 16-year-old schoolmate at SMK Bandar Utama Damansara (4) on Oct 14.

PETALING JAYA : The teenager charged with murdering a schoolmate in October is responding well to treatment in hospital, his lawyer says.

Kitson Foong told reporters this after mention of the teenager’s case at the magistrates’ court today.

He said the doctors at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta in Perak were still monitoring the boy’s condition and interviewing the family.

He said the doctors needed information from these interviews to complete their psychiatric assessment of the boy.

“Under the law (Criminal Procedure Code), the doctors have a three-month period to do so.

“The prosecution asked the court for another one-month extension (for doctors to complete the boy’s report),” he said.

The 14-year-old was sent to the hospital after being charged on Oct 22.

He was accused of murdering a 16-year-old schoolmate in the girls’ toilet at SMK Bandar Utama Damansara (4) here between 9.20am and 9.35am on Oct 14.

The magistrates’ court fixed Jan 16 for remention.