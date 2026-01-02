2 more arrested over restaurant attack by armed group

Penang police chief Azizee Ismail said the attack by more than 15 men armed with sharp objects on Tuesday may have been debt-related. (Bernama pic)

NIBONG TEBAL : Police have detained two more men in an investigation into the death of a businessman in an attack by masked armed men at a restaurant in Sungai Bakap last Tuesday, which left two other businessmen injured.

Penang police chief Azizee Ismail said police arrested two men in their 30s separately around Nibong Tebal early this morning; they would be remanded for seven days from today.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the four men detained know each other. Several other suspects linked to the incident are being sought.

Azizee said more than 15 men armed with sharp objects had attacked the victims at about 4.30pm while they were having drinks together at the restaurant.

Azizee said the three victims were businessmen. One of the two injured victims was in stable condition but remains under observation at Seberang Jaya Hospital, while the other is receiving treatment at Sungai Bakap Hospital.

He added that the motive for the incident is still under investigation, and police have not ruled out the possibility that the attack was debt-related.

Two other suspects were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday: a 36-year-old security manager in Taman Merak and another suspect working in car rentals in Taman Cempaka.