Allow businesses to operate without confusion, says Sim on Xmas decor issue

E ntrepreneur and cooperatives development minister Steven Sim said implementation of government policies should be consistent and not confusing to businesses. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Entrepreneur and cooperatives development minister Steven Sim has called for clarity in government procedures at all levels so that businesses can operate smoothly following the row over the alleged ban on Christmas decorations imposed on halal-certified eateries and hotels in Melaka.

Sim’s call comes after religious affairs minister Zulkifli Hasan said earlier today that halal-certified establishments are allowed to display decorations for non-Muslim festivals, including Christmas.

He said Zulkifli’s explanation should be respected and included in new guidelines, so that the implementation of these policies on the ground is consistent and not confusing to businesses.

“It is time that we ensure that Malaysian businesses can continue to prosper regardless of race, religion, state and territories, especially in the food and hotel sectors that involve a lot of SMEs,” he said in a statement.

“Therefore, all government processes and procedures at all levels should be eased and aligned so that Malaysian businessmen are not confused by various interpretations of rules.”

Zulkifli said his ministry’s position is based on a 2023 decision by the Islamic development department (Jakim), which confirms that halal-certified outlets, including restaurants and hotels, are allowed to use images, illustrations or decorations for non-Muslim festivals.

However, he said the decorations must be non-permanent, must not involve religious worship paraphernalia, and must not be displayed together with the halal certificate or halal logo.

He was responding to reports that halal-certified eateries and hotels in Melaka had been barred from putting up Christmas decorations, following a circular purportedly issued by the state Islamic religious affairs department (Jaim).

The move drew criticism from Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh and Ayer Keroh assemblyman Kerk Chee Yee, who said the restrictions were unnecessary, as halal status depends on food sources and preparation, not decorations, and that the directive was at odds with Malaysia’s multicultural character.

Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong has called on Jaim to accept the religious affairs ministry’s position on the matter.

Jakim admits confusion in manual

Jakim acknowledged that there is confusion in a clause of the Malaysian Halal Certification Procedure Manual (Domestic) 2020, which has caused misunderstanding regarding the display of Christmas decorations.

Its director-general, Sirajuddin Suhaimee, said that according to the manual, halal certification holders are not barred from displaying festive season decorations, including those for Christmas, as long as they are free from any elements of religious ritual or worship.

He said these displays would not affect the halal status obtained by the premises, Kosmo reported.