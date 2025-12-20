Testing time for Adam Adli, ‘learning the ropes the hard way’

From student activist to deputy minister of higher education, PKR’s Adam Adli carries a load of expectations on his shoulders.

PETALING JAYA : Former student activist Adam Adli has his work cut out for him as deputy minister of higher education, as he learns the ropes of being a politician, says an analyst.

Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid said a lot of expectation will be riding on Adam given his past stance on abolishing the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 (UUCA) and waiving higher education student loans.

Fauzi and Lau Zhe Wei of the International Islamic University Malaysia rejected the notion that civil society groups should manage their expectations for Adam since he was only a deputy minister.

They said such expectations were part and parcel of taking up government posts, including those of deputy ministers, and would also test the resolve and principles of politicians.

“Political activists normally start their activist days in their youth, at an age when they are idealistic. Adam is learning the ropes of becoming a politician, unfortunately, the hard and bitter way,” Fauzi told FMT.

“On the whole, it will be good for the growth of Adam’s maturity as a politician. (Prime Minister) Anwar Ibrahim had more or less a similar trajectory as a student leader, youth activist, NGO head and where is he now? So in the long term, Adam has nothing to lose.”

Lau dismissed the argument that Adam cannot be expected to initiate much change since he was merely a deputy minister, with major policy decisions collectively made by the Cabinet.

“If that’s the case, then he’s better off not serving as deputy higher education minister because what’s the point?”

He pointed out that a past deputy minister, Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah, had been “somewhat successful” in getting reforms such as amending the law to allow students to be involved in politics. (Saifuddin was deputy higher education minister from April 2009 to May 2013.)

Lau said it was reasonable for civil society, especially university student groups, to expect Adam to deliver on the reforms he had championed in the past.

While an activist, Adam had consistently opposed the UUCA and advocated a more democratic higher education system. His activism led to multiple arrests and being charged with sedition, for which he was later acquitted.

In the Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, he was moved to the higher education ministry from youth and sports, replacing Mustapha Sakmud, who was promoted to minister for Sabah and Sarawak affairs.

The Universiti Malaya Association of New Youth (Umany) student group had urged Adam, a PKR central leadership council member, to take firm steps to push for the reforms he once rallied for as an activist.

A big contrast to Zambry

Fauzi said Adam was a big contrast to his minister, Barisan Nasional secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir, whom he described as a “high flier” in terms of qualifications on paper.

However, the PKR man cannot just remain as Zambry’s deputy and pass the buck to the Umno man for any lack of reforms in the higher education sector, Fauzi added.

He suggested that Adam use his youth and charm to convince Zambry and ultimately Anwar on the need for reforms in the sector.

“If Adam thinks he can do nothing as deputy higher education minister, he might as well have declined the post, or if he wasn’t consulted earlier by the prime minister, resign.”