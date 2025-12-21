Cops question 6 people in probe into teacher’s sexual assault of boy, 11

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said a 40-year-old teacher from a school in Kampung Pandan had been detained and was remanded for six days. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Police have recorded statements from six witnesses to assist in an investigation into a sexual assault case involving an 11-year-old boy at a religious school in Kampung Pandan here.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said investigations are also being conducted to determine whether other pupils may have been victims in the case.

“Investigations are ongoing and the completed investigation paper will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor as soon as possible for further instructions,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Fadil said a 40-year-old teacher from a school in Kampung Pandan had been detained to assist in the investigation into the alleged sexual assault of the victim.

He said checks showed that the educator has no prior criminal record and had been remanded for six days until Thursday.

On Friday, Wangsa Maju police chief Lazim Ismail said police received a report on the case on Tuesday.

The case is being investigated under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for physical contact with a child, without sexual intercourse.