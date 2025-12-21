Cops say majority of telco scam victims are young adults

Bukit Aman’s commercial crime investigation department said 28,698 telecommunications crime cases were reported between January and November, with losses amounting to RM715 million. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : Young adults between the ages of 21 and 30 form the highest number of victims of telecommunications fraud from January to November, with 8,789 individuals affected, say police.

Bukit Aman’s commercial crime investigation department said 28,698 telecommunications crime cases were reported, nationwide during the period, with losses amounting to RM715 million, Bernama reported.

“The 31 to 40 age group recorded the second-highest number of victims, totalling 6,825, followed by those aged 41 to 50, involving 4,977 victims.

“In addition, 3,382 individuals aged between 51 and 60 were reported to have fallen victim, while 2,763 cases involved seniors aged 60 and above,” CCID said in a statement on its Facebook page today.

It said another 1,962 victims were youths aged 15 to 20.

“This shows that telecommunications crimes affect all age groups, and the public is advised to remain vigilant and not be easily deceived by any form of fraud,” the statement read.

Those who fall victim to such crimes are advised to lodge reports with the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997, verify information through the Semak Mule portal, and report the incident to the police for further action.