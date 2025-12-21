On eve of house arrest verdict, Zahid hopes Najib gets royal pardon soon

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who described himself as a ‘true friend’ of Najib Razak, pledged to continue fighting for the ex-prime minister’s interest ‘until the end of my life’. (EPA Images pic)

PERAI : Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has once again expressed hope that former prime minister Najib Razak will be granted a royal pardon soon.

Speaking at Makkal Sakti’s 17th annual general assembly, Zahid said Najib has served three years in prison and deserves proper consideration for a full royal pardon.

However, he acknowledged that the decision to grant a pardon rests with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who chairs the Federal Territories Pardons Board.

“We have full confidence in His Majesty as a just ruler, sympathetic to those who have gone through the legal process and served their sentence.

“Yes, we pray, and we hope (for a royal pardon), but we must not pressure or coerce the king. He knows when and what decisions to make,” the Barisan Nasional chairman said in his opening speech.

Zahid’s remarks come a day before the Kuala Lumpur High Court is set to deliver its verdict on the royal addendum issue, which could allow Najib to serve the remainder of his prison term for the SRC International Sdn Bhd case under house arrest.

Najib was convicted of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International’s funds and has been serving his sentence at Kajang prison since Aug 23, 2022.

He had applied for a royal pardon on Sept 2, 2022.

On Feb 2, 2024, the Pardons Board announced that his prison term had been halved from 12 years to six, and his fine reduced from RM210 million to RM50 million.

Under the Federal Constitution, the king holds the prerogative to grant pardons under Articles 42(1) and (2), based on the advice of the Pardons Board he chairs, for offences committed within the Federal Territories.

Zahid, who described himself as a “true friend” of Najib, said he will continue to fight for the former prime minister’s interests.

“I will continue to do so until the end of my life. For that reason, I sincerely hope and pray that Datuk Seri Najib will be granted a pardon in the near future,” he said.