Saudi ‘donation’ claim was my personal opinion, says ex-minister

KUALA LUMPUR : Former Umno minister Jamil Khir Baharom told the High Court today he had no direct knowledge of any purported donation from the Saudi king to Najib Razak, despite suggesting otherwise in his earlier testimony.

Cross-examined by counsel Kwan Will Sen, representing SRC International Sdn Bhd, Jamil acknowledged that he did not personally hear the late King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud speak of any reasons for the alleged financial contribution during an informal meeting at the palace in Riyadh on Jan 11, 2010.

Jamil, the religious affairs minister at the time, was testifying in a civil suit brought by SRC and its subsidiary, Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd, against Najib for RM42 million allegedly misappropriated from the company’s accounts.

Kwan: Was there any mention (by King Abdullah) of the purpose of the donation?

Jamil: None, it was only cited as “donation”.

Jamil explained that King Abdullah and the Saudi government were, at the time, mindful of the Arab Spring sentiments and under pressure from certain Shia-led states.

“Saudi (Arabia) was impressed by Malaysia’s practice of moderate Islam, its stance against Shia, and its example as a multiracial country,” he said.

However, he conceded that those views were his own.

Kwan: All that you mentioned just now was not stated by King Abdullah?

Jamil: That’s right.

Kwan: It was your own words?

Jamil: Yes.

In his witness statement, Jamil claimed to have “knowledge” that King Abdullah had pledged funds to Najib to help preserve Malaysia’s stability as a moderate Islamic country.

He suggested that the contribution was also intended to curb the influence of Shia and extremist groups which he claimed were beginning to gain ground in Malaysia.

Asked whether any other party had confirmed the alleged donation following the 2010 meeting, Jamil replied that it was outside his knowledge.

Najib, 72, has been jailed since Aug 23, 2022, following his conviction for misappropriating RM42 million in SRC funds. He was sentenced to 12 years’ jail and fined RM210 million.

On Jan 29, 2024, the Federal Territories Pardons Board halved his jail term, and reduced his fine to RM50 million.

On Dec 26 last year, Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah, now sitting in the Federal Court, sentenced Najib to 15 years in prison and fined him RM11.387 billion after finding him guilty of abuse of power and money laundering in his 1MDB corruption case, with the prison term to follow immediately after he completes his current jail term.

Shafee Abdullah and Farhan Shafee represented Najib.

The hearing before Justice Raja Ahmad Mohzanuddin Shah Raja Mohzan will continue on March 2.