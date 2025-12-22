Badminton icon Sylvia Ng gets special contribution from BAM

Sylvia Ng receiving the contribution from BAM president Tengku Zafrul Aziz. On the left is the head of BAM’s welfare committee, Ng Chin Chai. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : National badminton icon Sylvia Ng has received a special contribution from the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) to honour her legacy in developing Malaysian badminton.

Sylvia received the contribution today from BAM president Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who was joined by the association’s welfare committee head, Ng Chin Chai, Bernama reported.

Tengku Zafrul said this was in recognition of Sylvia being crowned sportswoman of the year in 1975 and 1978, and also in light of reports that several athletes who won the title did not receive the prize money promised then.

“While the matter falls outside the jurisdiction of BAM, the association has stepped forward to present this special contribution as a sign of recognition for Sylvia’s service and legacy to national sports.

“May her legacy continue to inspire the younger generation to value history, respect pioneers, and continue the struggle to bring glory to Malaysia,” he said.

Sylvia was the first Asian woman to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal in the badminton women’s singles event.

She also became the first Malaysian woman to win a Commonwealth gold medal during the 1978 Games in Edmonton, Canada.

In September, FMT reported that at least 10 athletes who won the national sportsman and sportswoman of the year awards 13 times, including four who took it twice, never saw the RM5,000 cash prize promised alongside the award.

The Malaysian Amateur Athletics Union had told its champions the money would only be paid upon retirement to preserve their amateur status.