Tengku Zafrul, Zaliha appointed to PKR political bureau as ex-officio members

Former ministers Tengku Zafrul Aziz and Dr Zaliha Mustafa are among five people named as ex-officio members of the PKR political bureau following a meeting of the party’s central leadership council.

PUTRAJAYA : Former investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz has been appointed to PKR’s political bureau as an ex-officio member, the party said today.

Tengku Zafrul, who is now the Malaysian Investment Development Authority chairman, quit Umno last year and later joined PKR.

He is among several people appointed to the bureau following a meeting of PKR’s central leadership council, the party’s information chief, Fahmi Fadzil, said in a statement today.

The others are former federal territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa, economy minister Akmal Nasrullah Nasir, youth and sports minister Dr Taufiq Johari and Penang deputy chief minister Mohamad Abdul Hamid.

Sabah state minister Jamawi Ja’afar, Ruji Ubi and Yamani Hafez Musa were appointed as ex-officio members of the central leadership council.

Jamawi is in charge of agriculture, fisheries and food industry in Sabah, and Ruji is a former education ministry secretary-general who joined PKR in September last year.

Yamani, a former deputy finance minister II, contested in Sindumin at the Sabah state election last year but lost to Warisan’s Yusri Pungut by 362 votes.

Fahmi also announced that PKR’s national congress will be held in Melaka from June 25 to 28.