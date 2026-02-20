Be open to criticism, Nik Nazmi tells PKR leaders

Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad acknowledges that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is working hard to boost the party’s credentials by seeking to root out corruption.

PETALING JAYA : A former PKR vice-president has urged its leaders to embrace criticism from party members and the public, stressing that such accountability serves the national interest.

Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad urged the party not to downplay criticism in the name of preventing internal rifts from widening ahead of the next general election.

The Setiawangsa MP also said such matters were not raised with the intention of smearing the unity government’s image and reputation.

Nik Nazmi recalled how he, together with Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli and Subang MP Wong Chen, had raised concerns last year over delays in appointing the nation’s top judges.

He explained that in doing so, the trio were simply fulfilling their role as a check and balance on government.

“As government backbenchers we will vote for the Budget to be approved and back the administration. We are not out to topple the government,” he told FMT when asked about efforts to prevent divisions within the party following elections last year.

Nik Nazmi and Rafizi resigned as federal ministers after failing to defend their positions as vice-president and deputy president respectively at the party polls.

The former natural resources and environmental sustainability minister was also responding to remarks by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim earlier this month that the party should not be a platform for those who like to “complain and nag”.

Saying he was unsure who Anwar was referring to, Nik Nazmi explained that members had valid reasons for continuing to air their grievances.

He however acknowledged that Anwar and other party leaders have been working hard to strengthen the party’s credentials by pressing for the government to take a firm stand against corruption.

He said graft-related issues were of great concern to the Malay electorate, and played a significant role in ending Barisan Nasional’s dominance in the 14th general election.

Nik Nazmi went on to add that party leaders must look at various issues stemming from Pakatan Harapan’s alliance with Barisan Nasional in the unity government as it prepares for the next general election.

These include the strained ties between bitter rivals turned allies, Umno and DAP, which he said risks destabilising the government.

“I worry that such issues may prolong, and I fear it is a ticking time bomb,” he said.