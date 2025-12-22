Be mindful of your allies’ feelings, PKR man tells component parties

DAP’s Yeo Bee Yin and PKR’s Wong Chen had welcomed the High Court’s decision on former prime minister Najib Razak’s house arrest bid in two separate social media posts.

PETALING JAYA : A PKR leader has reminded his allies against celebrating the High Court’s decision to dismiss a bid by Najib Razak to serve his sentence under house arrest, saying it was inappropriate.

“We may have differing views and want the court’s decision to be respected, but at the same time there is a need to be mindful of the feelings of our friends in the unity government,” Faezuddin Puad said in a Facebook post.

The Johor PKR Youth chief’s comments follow Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki’s reprimand of a DAP leader.

Yeo Bee Yin had earlier today commented on the court’s decision this morning, posting on Facebook: “Another reason to celebrate this year end.” PKR’s Wong Chen, who is the Subang MP posted “Justice lives” in another Facebook post.

Asyraf said the comments by Yeo, who is the DAP publicity secretary, were “very rude and inhumane”.

He went on to say that maybe it was time for Umno to review its cooperation with those who did not appreciate the party’s contributions.

Barisan Nasional secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir also slammed Yeo for her comments, saying there was no need for the Puchong MP to celebrate the suffering of others.

“Life is a cycle. Remember, your leaders are not infallible either,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court today dismissed former prime minister Najib’s bid to serve his reduced six-year jail term for his SRC International Sdn Bhd conviction under house arrest, stating that it cannot be implemented as there are no legal mechanisms for it.

Najib, 72, was convicted of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International funds and has been serving his sentence at Kajang prison since Aug 23, 2022.

In 2024, the Federal Territories Pardons Board halved his prison term from 12 years to six and reduced his fine from RM210 million to RM50 million.

A judicial review was filed last year seeking to compel the government to execute a royal addendum, or supplementary decree, to place him under house arrest.