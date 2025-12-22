Malaysia suffer worst drop in latest Fifa world rankings

The drop comes after Malaysia’s results in three international friendly matches were overturned to 3-0 defeats following a Fifa ruling that FAM fielded ineligible players. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Harimau Malaya suffered the worst drop of any country in the Fifa world rankings over the past month after slipping five rungs to occupy the 121st spot.

The drop follows the loss of 22.52 points since the last update on Nov 19, which Fifa said was the most number of points lost by any country over the past month.

The next rankings will be released on Jan 19.

The drop comes as Malaysia’s results in three international friendly matches were overturned to 3-0 defeats following a Fifa ruling that the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) fielded ineligible players.

The ruling affected Malaysia’s matches against Cape Verde, Singapore and Palestine.

Harimau Malaya had drawn 1-1 with Cape Verde at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras on May 29, beaten Singapore 2-1 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Sept 4, and edged Palestine 1-0 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, on Sept 8.

Spain remain on top of the Fifa rankings, followed by Argentina and France.

England, Brazil, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Croatia round off the top 10.