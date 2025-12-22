Monsoon surge expected from Dec 25-29

MetMalaysia has issued a warning of continuous rain in the eastern part of Peninsular Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR : A monsoon surge is expected from Dec 25 to 29, potentially bringing continuous rain to the eastern part of Peninsular Malaysia.

Malaysian meteorological department (MetMalaysia) director-general Hisham Anip said analysis of the latest weather models also indicated strong winds and rough seas over the South China Sea.

“The public is advised to refer to MetMalaysia’s website at www.met.gov.my and social media platforms, and to download the myCuaca application for the latest and verified information,” he said in a statement shared on MetMalaysia’s Facebook page today.