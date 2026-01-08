Flood situation in Sarawak improves, Sabah remains unchanged

The meteorological department has issued a thunderstorm warning for several areas in Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia tonight. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : The flood situation in Sarawak is improving with fewer victims seeking shelter at temporary evacuation centres (PPS).

Only Miri is still affected by floods, with 105 victims seeking shelter at the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bekenu, Subis, compared to 135 victims this morning, Bernama reported.

The situation in Sabah, however, remains unchanged.

A total of 1,224 flood victims have been reported in the Beaufort and Tenom districts.

To date, eight PPS and one permanent evacuation centre are operating in both districts.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has issued a thunderstorm warning for several areas in Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia tonight.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit several districts in Sarawak, namely Kuching, Samarahan, Miri and Limbang.

Similar weather is also predicted in Sabah, affecting the interior areas (Sipitang, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort and Nabawan), the west coast (Ranau and Kota Belud), Tawau, Sandakan (Telupid and Beluran), Kudat, and Labuan.

In the peninsula, affected areas include Larut, Matang and Selama, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak and Batang Padang in Perak as well as Sabak Bernam in Selangor.