Half of Sarawakians overweight, says Sim

Sarawak public health, housing and local government minister Dr Sim Kui Hian said Sarawakians need to teach their children when to stop eating, as well as the importance of exercise. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sarawak no longer has a problem with undernutrition, with about half of its population overweight, says the state’s public health, housing and local government minister, Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Sim, who is also a deputy premier, said the state is now contending with overnutrition, largely driven by unhealthy eating habits and insufficient physical activity.

“Children eat happily without knowing their limits. This happens because we do not teach them when to stop eating, the importance of exercising, and how to avoid becoming overweight,” The Borneo Post reported him as saying last night.

He was speaking at a dinner organised by the Kuching Heritage Awareness Society in conjunction with the upcoming Kuching Heritage Race.

He said the race would help address and promote both public health and heritage awareness.

“The Kuching Heritage Race allows people to experience heritage and culture while exercising, which is important for health,” he said.

In September last year, Sim said while the number of diabetes cases in Sarawak, at 14% to 15%, were below the national average of 18.3%, the rapid rise of obesity posed a serious public health threat.