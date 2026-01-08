12-year-old Sarawakian talent seeks help to achieve music dreams

Taylor Louise Fong won the Exceptional Young Talent special prize at the Paris International Music Competition last month. (Jacqueline Chang pic)

PETALING JAYA : Taylor Louise Fong, a rising star in the music scene, has big dreams but she needs financial assistance to help make them a reality.

The 12-year-old Sarawakian will be performing at New York’s Carnegie Hall – the iconic concert venue that has seen the likes of The Beatles, Lady Gaga, Elton John and Jay-Z taking to the stage – in July.

Fong described her upcoming performance as an important step in her journey to achieving her dreams, The Borneo Post reported.

“I’m deeply thankful to my parents for their love and support, to my coach and teachers for their guidance, and to everyone who inspires me to keep pursuing my passion,” she was quoted as saying.

Her performance on July 11 follows a string of accolades that she has received, including the Exceptional Young Talent award in Paris and a top prize at the New York International Music Competition last month.

Fong, who is trained in classical, pop, and musical theatre vocals and has performed in the US, Italy, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the UK, is hoping to get the necessary financial support from either the government or through private sponsorships to fulfil her dreams.

Last month, Fong won the Exceptional Young Talent special prize at the Paris International Music Competition – Grand Prize Virtuoso.

She also claimed first prize in the pop category for the 10 to 12-year-old age group. Fong is believed to be the first Sarawakian to perform at the prestigious Studio Opéra Bastille in Paris, where the competition took place.