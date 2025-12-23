Sarawakian, 11, wins top accolades at Paris singing competition

11-year-old Taylor Louise Fong with the prizes she won at the Paris International Music Competition – Grand Prize Virtuoso earlier this month. (Jacqueline Chang pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : She’s not even a teenager yet, but Taylor Louise Fong has already made waves internationally with her captivating vocal performances.

On Dec 12, the spirited 11-year-old added another feather to her cap by winning the Exceptional Young Talent special prize at the Paris International Music Competition – Grand Prize Virtuoso.

She also claimed first prize in the Pop category for the 10- to 12-year-old age group. Taylor is believed to be the first Sarawakian to perform at the prestigious Studio Opéra Bastille in Paris, where the competition took place.

Her mother, Jacqueline Chang, said she was incredibly proud of Taylor and grateful to her daughter’s coach, Sabrina Tnay, for their guidance.

“More than the results, Taylor and I are truly thankful for the confidence she showed on stage and how much she has grown through this experience. She feels happy, encouraged, and more confident in herself,” Chang told FMT Lifestyle.

“This journey has only strengthened Taylor’s love for music and performing.”

Taylor already boasts an impressive musical resume, having achieved success at several international contests, including the Vivaldi International Music Competition and the 27th World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA).

Trained in classical, pop, and musical theatre vocals, she has performed in the United States, Italy, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom.

Taylor performing in Italy earlier this year. (Jacqueline Chang pic)

The Paris International Music Competition – Grand Prize Virtuoso is open to singers and instrumentalists worldwide, across a range of categories including voice, strings, piano, wind, and chamber music.

According to Chang, preparing for the competition was challenging. Taylor practised daily, carefully balancing her vocal training with school and daily routines.

“We were very mindful of taking good care of Taylor, making sure she avoided fried food and chocolate – even though they were her favourites – and that she ate well, slept well, and had plenty of fruits and vegetables,” Chang shared.

“Taylor understood this was all part of preparing herself for the competition, and it helped her stay healthy, focused and ready for the big day.”

Chang added that Taylor’s goal was to share her voice on the international stage while carrying the pride of Sarawak and Malaysia. It wasn’t just about competing – it was about believing in herself and growing as a young artist.

Despite pre-stage nerves, Taylor said she felt calm and focused once her performance began.

Her rendition of Laufey’s “From the Start” – specially chosen to suit her vocal range and style – wowed the audience, and the performance was made even more meaningful by a custom outfit designed and hand-sewn by her father.

Taylor and her mother Jacqueline enjoying the sights in Paris. (Jacqueline Chang pic)

There was a small hiccup when the wrong piano score was accidentally used, causing a brief moment of confusion. Fortunately, the competition’s seasoned pianist adapted quickly and played in Taylor’s correct key.

“I’m very happy and proud of myself because all my practice and sacrifices have led to great results. And I’m glad that my parents and teachers are also proud,” Taylor told FMT Lifestyle.

She said she also enjoyed meeting performers from Thailand, Turkey, Austria, Japan and the US, and was grateful for the chance to learn from and share the stage with talented peers.

Asked about future plans, Chang said Taylor would continue her musical training while focusing on her studies. Next year, she is scheduled to take part in two more international competitions.

“We look forward to opportunities that allow her to share her music, inspire others, and proudly represent Sarawak and Malaysia,” Chang concluded, adding that she hopes the state government will support her journey through funding assistance.