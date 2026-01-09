Floods worsen in East Malaysia, more than 1,200 evacuated

Most of Sabah’s flood victims are in Beaufort, who had been evacuated earlier on. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The floods in East Malaysia have worsened with 1,202 victims displaced from their homes as of noon, compared with 952 this morning.

Sabah is more severely hit with 729 flood victims, the majority of whom are in Beaufort (633) and had been evacuated earlier on.

However, there were 96 new evacuees in Tawau as they fled their homes to seek shelter at a relief centre.

There are 473 flood victims in Sarawak, with Serian the worst-hit with 235 evacuees, followed by Kuching (151), Miri (72), Samarahan (nine) and Sibu (six).

The fire and rescue department said one man died in Tawau after a four-wheel-drive was swept away by currents as it attempted to cross a flooded area.