PKR Youth leader criticises Akmal for ‘selective respect’ of court rulings

Following the High Court decision on Najib Razak’s addendum review, Johor PKR Youth chief Faezuddin Puad (left) said Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh must be consistent in reacting to court rulings.

PETALING JAYA : Johor PKR Youth chief Faezuddin Puad has told Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh to remain consistent in his respect for the judiciary, warning against selectively invoking public opinion over what he termed as unfavourable court decisions.

Faezuddin said Akmal should not profess respect for court rulings when he agreed with them, but call on the public to “reevaluate” court rulings when they were unfavourable.

“We should not behave this way. We must be consistent,” he said.

In a Facebook post earlier today, Akmal pointed out that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree was the main justification behind the formation of the unity government in 2022.

He noted, however, that the ruler’s decree was “said to be invalid” when the High Court announced its decision to dismiss a bid by former prime minister Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his jail term under house arrest today.

“The people are capable of judging (for themselves),” he said.

This morning, Justice Alice Loke dismissed Najib’s application to serve his reduced six-year jail term for his SRC International Sdn Bhd conviction under house arrest under an addendum order issued by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Loke said the addendum was not deliberated or decided at the 61st Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting, and that its issuance was not in compliance with Article 42 of the Federal Constitution.

She said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was a constitutional monarch, and that his powers and functions were exercised in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.

The exercise “of the prerogative power of mercy” was “no exception”, Loke said.

“Consequently, it is not a valid order. The respondents have no power and no duty to obey or enforce it.

“Conversely, the applicant has no right to the relief of mandamus,” she said.

Najib, 72, was convicted of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International funds and has been serving his sentence at Kajang prison since Aug 23, 2022.

In 2024, the pardons board halved his jail term from 12 years to six and reduced his fine from RM210 million to RM50 million.

Najib filed for a judicial review last year seeking to compel the government to execute the addendum, or supplementary decree, to place him under house arrest.