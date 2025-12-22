Probe claim of RM50mil offer to scrap GEG, MACC urged

The Center to Combat Corruption and Cronyism said the allegation made by former health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa’s ex-aide calls for an immediate probe by MACC.

PETALING JAYA : An anti-graft group has urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to probe the claim that former health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa was offered a RM50 million bribe to scrap the tobacco generational end game (GEG) policy.

The Center to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4) said the allegation made by Zaliha’s former political secretary G Sivamalar was serious and calls for an MACC investigation.

“C4 strongly urges the MACC to probe and clarify the events alleged by Sivamalar, and for the findings to be shared publicly. Action should be taken against those who have been found in violation of the laws.

“Section 28 of the MACC Act stipulates that it is an offence to even attempt bribery, and therefore the perpetrator can be found liable for the offence though Zaliha may not have accepted the bribe,” it said in a statement.

The group also reminded civil servants that Section 25 of the MACC Act requires that offers of bribes be reported to the anti-graft agency or police.

It said Section 25 clearly stipulates that it is an offence not to report offers of gratification, making it insufficient for a civil servant or any person to simply ignore a bribe attempt.

Zaliha was health minister from December 2022 to December 2023.

In a Facebook post last week, Sivamalar claimed that Zaliha was once offered RM50 million to drop the GEG policy but that the former minister rejected the proposition without hesitation.

She later told health news portal CodeBlue that Zaliha did not lodge a report with the MACC or police at the time as they “didn’t want to waste time”.

The Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill initially contained the GEG components that sought to ban smoking and vaping for those born after 2007.

The GEG policy was scrapped following a collective decision by Putrajaya.

Dzulkefly Ahmad, who later took over the health portfolio, said the decision was made in view of the attorney-general’s opinion that the provision was unconstitutional.