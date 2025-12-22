Shut up, Negeri Umno chief tells Yeo over Najib’s addendum case

Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Jalaluddin Alias (left) and Lembah Jaya assemblyman Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad, better known as Altimet, are among the latest to criticise DAP MP Yeo Bee Yin for celebrating the High Court’s decision on Najib Razak’s bid for house arrest.

PETALING JAYA : DAP’s Yeo Bee Yin has continued to draw flak from party allies over a Facebook post celebrating the High Court’s decision to dismiss a bid by Najib Razak to serve his sentence under house arrest.

In a Facebook post, Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Jalaluddin Alias told the DAP publicity secretary to “shut up”.

Jalaluddin said Yeo should demonstrate some maturity especially in the context of the unity government.

“Celebrating one’s adversity is not in line with the Madani principles that Yeo’s party upholds.

“And such cynical statements will only divide the people and jeopardise national unity,” he said.

He also said Yeo should stop practising politics of hate and focus on serving the people instead of celebrating the downfall of others.

Earlier today, Yeo wrote “another reason to celebrate this year end” following the court’s decision this morning.

Her comments drew the ire of Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who described her as being “very rude and inhumane”.

Asyraf also said that perhaps it was time for Umno to review its cooperation with those who did not appreciate the party’s contributions.

Separately, rapper-turned-politician Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad of PKR said Yeo’s post was “uncouth and uncalled for”. Syed Ahmad, better known as Altimet, is the Lembah Jaya assemblyman.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court this morning dismissed former prime minister Najib’s bid to serve his reduced six-year jail term for his SRC International Sdn Bhd conviction under house arrest, stating that it cannot be implemented as there are no legal mechanisms for it.

Najib, 72, was convicted of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International funds and has been serving his sentence at Kajang prison since Aug 23, 2022.