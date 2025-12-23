VAMS reduces congestion at KLIA, boosts airport’s image

The Vehicle Access Management System (VAMS) at KLIA enhances passenger drop-off and pick-up safety while creating a seamless and orderly airport experience. (MAHB pic)

SEPANG : The Vehicle Access Management System (VAMS), officially launched on Dec 1 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 as part of the initiatives to improve traffic flow, is winning praise from flight passengers and airport users.

The system, to be fully enforced over phased stages, not only reduces congestion and improves safety in passenger drop-off and pick-up zones at KLIA, but also discourages illegal parking.

Passengers interviewed by FMT said the new system gives them greater peace of mind and reflects positively on Malaysia’s reputation among visitors.

Roof-mounted cameras track vehicles entering KLIA’s drop-off and pick-up zones.

Nurse Nurul Syuhada Salleh, 37, said the system has made the pick-up process significantly easier, especially for women and solo travellers.

Nurul Syuhada Salleh.

“I used to wait for up to half an hour because the car picking me up couldn’t enter the pick-up zone due to congestion,” she said.

“With the system monitoring vehicle stop durations, it not only reduces congestion but also prevents vehicles from parking arbitrarily.”

Nublan Zaki Amir Husin.

Sales executive Nublan Zaki Amir Husin, 29, said VAMS has encouraged better driver discipline and reduced waiting time.

“If waiting time could be reduced, maybe from 10 minutes to two or five minutes, it would help to ensure the safety of ourselves and our families,” he said while preparing to board a flight to Japan with his wife and child.

Puteri Shamira Azhar.

For Puteri Shamira Azhar, 28, the system not only improves efficiency but also boosts Malaysia’s international image.

“When travellers arrive from abroad and see that our system is orderly and fast, they will think Malaysia is efficient and safe,” said the dentist, who was departing for Jakarta.

She added that VAMS helps drivers plan their arrival and pick-up schedules and showcases KLIA’s use of smart technology.

Drivers are advised to complete their tasks within 10 minutes to maintain smooth traffic flow. (MAHB pic)

KLIA now handles more than 60 million passengers annually, with nearly 45,000 vehicles passing through the drop-off and pick-up zones each day. During peak hours, traffic can reach up to 5,000 vehicles an hour, causing congestion and safety risks.

Once a vehicle enters the zone, sensors detect its licence plate and start monitoring the time spent dropping off or picking up passengers.

Drivers are encouraged to complete their tasks within 10 minutes to ensure smooth traffic flow. Digital screens on-site display the license plates of vehicles that exceed the 10-minute limit. Vehicles that exceed the limit will be charged a penalty, up to a maximum of RM100. Payment can be made upon exiting via Touch ‘n Go, credit card and MyDebit.