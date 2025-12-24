PAS sack 3 Perlis assemblymen ​amid MB controversy

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said the party’s central working committee decided to terminate the memberships of Saad Seman, Fakhrul Anwar Ismail, and Ridzuan Hashim during a meeting today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The three Perlis assemblymen who allegedly withdrew their support for Perlis menteri besar Shukri Ramli have had their PAS memberships terminated.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said the party’s central working committee decided to terminate the memberships of Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong), and Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji) during a meeting today.

“The decision will be officially communicated to the Speaker of the Perlis state legislative assembly in accordance with Article 50A(1)(a)(ii) of the Perlis Constitution (Amendment) 2022,” he said.

He did not provide any reason for the termination of the trio’s memberships.

The trio were among the eight PN assemblymen who allegedly submitted statutory declarations (SDs) to the Raja of Perlis declaring that they no longer backed Shukri, with the other five purportedly from Bersatu.

The 15-member Perlis assembly comprises nine PAS assemblymen, including Shukri, five from Bersatu and one from PKR.

PH’s sole representative in the state assembly, PKR’s Gan Ay Ling, is also believed to have submitted an SD to the ruler.

A source told FMT on Monday that Bersatu was behind a move to oust Shukri, seeking to wrest control of the state and install its own menteri besar.

However, Perlis Perikatan Nasional chairman Shahidan Kassim yesterday denied claims that the eight PN assemblymen were involved in an orchestrated move to unseat Shukri as menteri besar.