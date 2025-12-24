Attention-grabbing political stunts not our style, says PKR Youth

Kamil Munim says dissenting views within the party must be managed properly to ensure they never make enemies out of colleagues.

PETALING JAYA : PKR Youth chief Kamil Munim has dismissed claims that the wing is listless in comparison with its counterparts in the unity government, insisting that it is active at the state and federal levels.

He said the wing has just opted to take a more moderate approach when wading into issues surrounding the Jalur Gemilang, KK Mart, and the Unified Examination Certificate.

Kamil said the lack of media coverage PKR Youth receives stems from the fact that it does not sensationalise issues it touches on.

He said the wing’s approach is just a departure from the headline-grabbing “political stunts” that Umno Youth and DAP Youth resort to.

“PKR Youth takes the middle-of-the-road approach to ease conflicts without sacrificing our principles,” he told FMT when asked to comment on the perception that the wing is “laid back”.

Commenting on the perception that the youth wings in the unity government are not on the same page on issues, Kamil said this boils down to differing views.

He said that while divergent views among allies are sometimes necessary to appease individual hardcore supporters, he has no issue with the DAP, Amanah and Umno youth chiefs.

“It is not that we (PKR Youth) do not have our own stance, we just prefer to take the middle path,” he added.

The Rafizi factor

Kamil, who is also the prime minister’s political secretary, admitted that former PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli’s criticisms have had an impact on the party and the administration.

He said Rafizi’s emotional broadsides against the party and government have confused the grassroots and fence- sitters.

“This is why dissenting views within the party must be managed properly to ensure they never make enemies out of colleagues,” Kamil said.

He also said he is prepared to work with anyone, including Rafizi, the former economy minister, and emphasised that the wing is focused on strengthening the party and ushering in reforms.

“When it comes to politics, our enemies are from rival parties, not our comrades. I have no issue working with Rafizi,” he added.

Taufiq’s appointment as minister

Kamil said Dr Taufiq Johari’s appointment as youth and sports minister in the Dec 16 Cabinet reshuffle wasn’t “symbolic” in nature.

It underscored Anwar Ibrahim’s readiness to take into consideration the aspirations of the youth, he said.

He said it was also in line with the country’s new policy that categorises those aged 40 and below as youth from Jan 1, compared with 30 and below previously.

Taufiq, the son of Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul, is 29.

Kamil said his appointment to the Cabinet proves the government’s commitment to walking the talk, apart from giving youth a chance to be in government.