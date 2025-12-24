FAM lodges police report over falsified heritage players’ birth certs

FAM and seven naturalised Malaysian footballers were penalised by Fifa in September after the world football body said FAM had submitted falsified documents. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has lodged a police report at the Petaling Jaya police headquarters over the alleged forgery of seven Harimau Malaya heritage players’ birth certificates.

FAM acting president Yusoff Mahadi said the move was in line with the recommendation of an independent investigation committee chaired by former chief justice Raus Sharif.

“This reflects FAM’s commitment to integrity, transparency and governance reform in safeguarding the interests of national football,” said Yusoff, reported Berita Harian.

He added that FAM is committed to cooperating with the police in their probe.

On Dec 16, the committee urged FAM to lodge a police report to enable the authorities to investigate falsified birth certificates involving the seven heritage players, noting that forgery is a criminal offence.

It said an investigation was needed to establish the origin of the suspected forged documents, and identify those responsible.

Last month, Fifa said the criminal authorities in Malaysia should initiate a probe into the falsification of the seven naturalised footballers’ documents, stating that forgery was an offence “in virtually all jurisdictions”.

FAM and the seven naturalised Malaysian footballers were penalised by Fifa in September after the world football body said FAM had submitted falsified documents to confirm the players’ eligibility before Malaysia’s 2027 Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam on June 10.

FAM was fined 350,000 Swiss francs (about RM1.8 million) while each player was fined 2,000 Swiss francs (about RM10,560) and suspended for 12 months from all football-related activities, effective from the date of notification.

On Nov 3, Fifa announced that it had rejected FAM’s appeal against its sanctions “in its entirety”. FAM has initiated an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.