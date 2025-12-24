MACC probes ex-minister over project approvals in a federal territory

MACC chief Azam Baki confirms the probe and says several persons of interest will be summoned to assist in investigations.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has begun probing a former minister for corruption and abuse of power following the discovery of fresh leads, almost a decade later.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed the probe and said that the anti-graft agency will call several persons of interest to facilitate investigations.

He, however, did not name the former minister involved.

A source from the MACC said the probe focused on project approvals in a federal territory involving millions of ringgit.

The source also said the investigations cover the construction of advertising billboards and the transfer of a parcel of government-owned land to a prominent property developer.

However, the anti-graft agency is still probing links between the former minister and the firms involved and is obtaining relevant documents, the source said.

