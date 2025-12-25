3 summoned in MACC military contracts probe

The MACC is probing allegations of ‘large cash inflows’ into the bank accounts of a senior army officer and his family members.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recorded statements from three people as part of its investigation into military procurement contracts.

A source from the MACC said the individuals were summoned yesterday and that the agency was also reviewing accounts suspected to have been used in corrupt procurement deals.

“Preliminary investigations found that from 2023 to 2025, the army awarded 158 procurement projects valued at more than RM500,000 each, while a total of 4,521 projects were awarded for procurements valued below RM500,000,” the source said.

According to the source, initial checks revealed that several companies repeatedly secured high value contracts, which raised suspicions.

“However, detailed checks, including company profiling of those awarded the contracts, have yet to be carried out,” the source said.

The source also confirmed that MACC had recorded activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin’s statement on Wednesday regarding information he received concerning allegations of “large cash inflows” into the bank accounts of a senior military officer and his family members.

The funds were alleged to have been transferred from accounts belonging to companies that had obtained military contracts.

On Thursday, a source from the MACC was quoted as saying that the commission’s officers visited the defence ministry to begin a preliminary probe into several projects involving the army from 2023.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed that the allegations were being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act for giving or accepting gratification by agents.