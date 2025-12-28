Claims linking Perlis crisis to projects must be proven, says mufti

According to Perlis mufti Asri Zainul Abidin, Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail urged those making such claims to come forward and provide details of the projects in question.

PETALING JAYA : Any allegation linking the political crisis in Perlis to certain state projects allegedly approved in breach of the rules must be backed by evidence, a religious figure has said.

Perlis mufti Asri Zainul Abidin warned that unsubstantiated claims are a matter of concern as they could create a negative perception of certain institutions.

Asri revealed that he had personally raised the allegations with the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail.

According to him, the Perlis ruler had urged those making such claims to come forward and provide details of the projects in question.

“He did not refer to anyone specifically, but allegations of this nature can create perceptions — for instance, that the menteri besar resigned due to pressure to approve certain matters without complying with regulations.

“Who would be in such a position to apply pressure on the menteri besar? This can give rise to very negative perceptions.

“I am not defending anyone, but if accusations are made, they must be supported by evidence.

“This is of deep concern, and we do not want such claims to be invoked in the name of religion,” he said.

Asri, also known as Maza, was speaking on a podcast titled “Realiti Politik: Antara Agama dan Kuasa”, produced by PromediaTajdid.

Yesterday, Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to probe allegations that corruption was a factor behind the turmoil surrounding the Perlis menteri besar’s post.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang had told a press conference: “There are too many projects. Projects that don’t follow regulations. Behind them, there is corruption. Behind them, there are all sorts of things,” when giving his views on the root cause of the political crisis in Perlis.

He said Shukri had refused to give in to pressure on certain projects.

The Marang MP’s remarks came amid growing tensions within Perikatan Nasional following the collapse of support for Shukri, who resigned as menteri besar on Thursday, citing health reasons.