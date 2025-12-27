MACC must probe Perlis MB turmoil after corruption claims, says Puad

Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi said PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang had alleged that corruption in the state’s many projects had led to political instability.

PETALING JAYA : An Umno leader has urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to launch an investigation into allegations that corruption was a factor behind the turmoil surrounding the Perlis menteri besar’s post.

Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi highlighted that PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang yesterday said that the alleged plot to remove Perlis menteri besar Shukri Ramli was related to the vast number of projects in the state.

“MACC, what are you waiting for? Start the investigation.

“It’s a small state, with small resources. If you (PAS) can’t manage even that, then how can you govern the country?,” Puad said in a Facebook post.

Hadi had told a press conference: “There are too many projects. Projects that don’t follow regulations. Behind them, there is corruption. Behind them, there are all sorts of things,” he said, when giving his views on the root of the political crisis in Perlis.

He added that Shukri had refused to give in to pressures on the projects.

The Marang MP’s remarks come amid growing tensions within Perikatan Nasional (PN) following the collapse of support for Shukri, who resigned as menteri besar on Thursday, citing health reasons.

PAS had earlier terminated the membership of its three Perlis assemblymen – Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji) – for allegedly joining their five Bersatu counterparts in submitting statutory declarations to the state’s ruler to withdraw support for Shukri.

The five assemblymen from Bersatu allegedly are Abu Bakar Hamzah (Kuala Perlis), Izizam Ibrahim (Titi Tinggi), Megat Hashirat Hassan (Pauh), Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak (Tambun Tulang) and Marzita Mansor (Sena).

Pressed on whether PAS expected Bersatu to punish them, Hadi had said the decision should be left to their “conscience” (hati), while adding that political solidarity ought to guide their actions.