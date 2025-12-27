Activist urges MACC to freeze accounts linked to senior army officer

Activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin said he will disclose information on a prospective navy chief ‘whose appointment I blocked in 2024’, without identifying the officer involved. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin has urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to freeze the accounts belonging to a senior military officer and his family members in its investigation into allegations of corruption.

Badrul, better known as Chegubard, said the account holders must also be questioned regarding the source of “millions (of ringgit)” flowing through their personal accounts.

“If no action is taken against these accounts, I will not hesitate to publicly disclose their account details, even if it involves violating banking (secrecy) laws or other regulations,” he said.

Badrul, who is also the Port Dickson Bersatu chief, said his NGO, Aktivis Pembela Tanah Air (Peta), had prepared a comprehensive investigation report to facilitate enforcement action.

“Next week, I will step forward to assist further by sharing Peta’s full investigation regarding projects and tenders.

“Contractors and project lobbyists should prepare themselves, not just the senior army officer involved,” he said.

He also said he would disclose information on a prospective navy chief “whose appointment I blocked in 2024”, without identifying the officer involved.

In July last year, Badrul was arrested after alleging corruption involving a senior naval officer.

He was detained to assist in three investigations related to the giving of false information under Section 203A of the Penal Code, wrongful communication under Section 8 of the Official Secrets Act 1972, and the misuse of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He was released after two days in remand.

Earlier today, defence minister Khaled Nordin said army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan would be placed on immediate leave pending an investigation into allegations against him.

Khaled said this administrative measure was being taken to ensure the investigation proceeds smoothly without any conflict of interest.

Although Khaled did not elaborate on the allegations against Hafizuddeain, his statement follows claims about “large cash inflows” into the bank accounts of a senior military officer and his family members.

The MACC has initiated an investigation into the allegations, including visiting the defence ministry to investigate projects involving the army from 2023 and recording statements from three people.