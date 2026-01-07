Ex-army chief Hafizuddeain at MACC HQ

The defence minister said Hafizuddeain Jantan’s promotion to armed forces chief has been postponed, pending investigations into corruption allegations levelled against him. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s headquarters this afternoon, believed to be in relation to an ongoing probe into claims of an army procurement cartel.

Hafizuddeain arrived at the headquarters at 3.10pm in a white car, accompanied by several other people, Berita Harian reported.

Last month, defence minister Khaled Nordin said Hafizuddeain’s promotion to armed forces chief had been postponed, pending investigations into corruption allegations levelled against him.

The post of army chief was then filled by Azhan Othman, effective Jan 1.

Hafizuddeain was put on leave following claims of “large cash inflows” into the bank accounts of a senior military officer and his family members.

The funds were allegedly transferred from accounts belonging to firms that had obtained military contracts.

MACC is also investigating the owners of 26 companies connected to the contracts, after having said that several companies had repeatedly secured high-value military contracts since 2023.

The agency yesterday obtained a five-day remand order for 17 company directors suspected of paying bribes to senior army officers in exchange for supply and maintenance projects.