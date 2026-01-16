MACC proposes 6-month moratorium on plastic, e-waste imports

MACC chief Azam Baki said there is a need for close cooperation among the customs department, the environment department, and the investment, trade and industry ministry on the issue of plastic and e-waste. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has proposed a six-month moratorium on the import of plastic waste and e-waste to assess their actual impact on the country.

MACC chief Azam Baki said it would allow evaluation of their economic, environmental and enforcement implications.

He also said there was no need for large-scale imports of such materials.

“This matter will be discussed with the chief secretary to the government to check who has the proper authority to make such long-term policy decisions,” Bernama reported him as saying at a meeting of a special task force on plastic waste and e-waste imports at the MACC headquarters today.

Azam said there was a need for close cooperation among the customs department, the environment department, and the investment, trade and industry ministry on the issue of plastic and e-waste.

He said the task force’s establishment reflected the government’s recognition that the issue was not just a technical or environmental issue, but a matter of national interest.

In a letter dated Dec 8 last year, chief secretary Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar appointed MACC as the chair of the task force.

Malaysia has been among the top countries importing e-waste since 2023, according to the 2025 report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Malaysia began tightening its restrictions on plastic waste imports from July 1 last year, with most imports now prohibited unless they go through the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia(Sirim) and the investment, trade and industry ministry’s permit system.