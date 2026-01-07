MACC foils bid to move RM2.4mil in army procurement probe

MACC chief Azam Baki said agency officials found the cash this morning, which the person had tried to move from one house to another.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) foiled an attempt by a person of interest in its probe into claims of an army procurement cartel to spirit away RM2.4 million in cash, the anti-graft agency’s chief Azam Baki said today.

He said MACC officials found the cash this morning after the person tried to move it from one house to another.

“We believe that this money is linked to our investigation,” Berita Harian reported him as saying during a visit to Media Prima Bhd today.

MACC is currently investigating the owners of 26 companies connected to military procurement contracts allegedly involving a senior army officer.

The probe also includes the officer’s family members and about 40 companies suspected of participating in bribery schemes.

MACC said several companies had repeatedly secured high-value military contracts since 2023.

The agency yesterday obtained a five-day remand order for 17 company directors suspected of paying bribes to senior army officers in exchange for supply and maintenance projects.