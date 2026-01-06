17 firm directors remanded over alleged army procurement cartel

The company directors were brought to the Putrajaya magistrates’ court this morning for remand applications. (MACC pics)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has obtained a five-day remand order for 17 company directors suspected of involvement in a cartel linked to army procurement contracts.

The remand order, which ends on Jan 10, was granted by the Putrajaya magistrates’ court.

According to a TikTok post by MACC, the suspects, who comprised nine men and eight women aged in their 20s to 60s, were detained between 8.30pm and 11.30pm yesterday while at the anti-graft agency’s Putrajaya headquarters to give statements.

“Initial investigations found that the suspects had allegedly paid bribes to senior army officers in exchange for supply and maintenance projects,” it said.

When contacted, senior investigation division director Zainul Darus confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 16(b) of the MACC Act.

MACC is currently investigating owners of 26 companies connected to military procurement contracts allegedly involving a senior army officer.

The probe also includes the officer’s family members and about 40 companies suspected of participating in bribery schemes.

MACC said several companies had repeatedly secured high-value military contracts since 2023.