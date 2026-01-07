MACC arrests ex-army chief, spouses in procurement probe

Former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan presented himself at the MACC’s headquarters in Putrajaya this afternoon in relation to the investigation into claims of an army procurement cartel. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan and his two wives in connection with an army procurement tender project.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed the arrests, reported Buletin TV3.

“As of 7pm, we have detained the former army chief and his two wives,” said Azam.

A married couple suspected of abetting the misappropriation of RM2.4 million was also detained yesterday.

Hafizuddeain presented himself at the MACC’s headquarters in Putrajaya this afternoon in relation to an ongoing probe into claims of an army procurement cartel.

Last month, defence minister Khaled Nordin said Hafizuddeain’s promotion to armed forces chief had been postponed because of the investigation into corruption allegations levelled against him.

The post of army chief was filled by Azhan Othman, effective Jan 1.

Hafizuddeain was put on leave following claims of “large cash inflows” into the bank accounts of a senior military officer and his family members.

The funds were allegedly transferred from accounts belonging to firms that had obtained military contracts.

MACC is also investigating the owners of 26 companies connected to the contracts, after having said that several companies had repeatedly secured high-value military contracts since 2023.

Yesterday, MACC obtained a five-day remand order for 17 company directors suspected of paying bribes to senior army officers in exchange for supply and maintenance projects.