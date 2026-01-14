Another top military official nabbed in graft probe

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said the senior army officer was arrested at 11am today while giving his statement at the agency’s headquarters.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested another top military official to assist in its investigation into an alleged army procurement tender cartel.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said the senior army officer was arrested at 11am today while giving his statement at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters, MalaysiaGazette reported.

He declined to disclose further details but said the officer had arrived at the MACC office at 10am.

Separately, he said former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan was released on Jan 12. Hafizuddeain was previously remanded for seven days and was supposed to remain under MACC remand until today.

Hafizuddeain was placed on leave following claims of “large cash inflows” into the bank accounts of a senior military officer and his family members, allegedly transferred from accounts belonging to firms that had obtained military contracts.

His two wives were also arrested and remanded by MACC to assist in its investigation.

The graft-busters are also investigating the owners of 26 companies connected to the contracts, saying that several companies had repeatedly secured high-value military contracts since 2023.

The anti-graft agency has obtained a five-day remand order for 17 company directors suspected of paying bribes to senior army officers in exchange for supply and maintenance projects.