Army chief must set good example, says Sultan Ibrahim

PETALING JAYA : Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim today said that an army chief must set a good example in cultivating clean and responsible governance in the force, adding that corruption remains the “biggest threat” to its credibility.

In a Facebook post, Sultan Ibrahim said the army must uphold integrity and trust in carrying out its duties.

He added that any form of abuse of power or misappropriation would not be tolerated.

“I also hope that the army will continue to earn the public’s respect and confidence as a professional institution free from corruption, in its role in safeguarding national sovereignty and security,” he said after granting an audience with the newly appointed army chief, Azhan Othman.

Sultan Ibrahim’s remarks on corruption in the army follow a probe by anti-graft authorities into a senior military officer, his family members and about 40 companies suspected of involvement in the payment of bribes in connection with contracts.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said several companies had repeatedly secured high-value military contracts from 2023.

Army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan, who was slated to take over as armed forces chief, was put on leave pending the investigation.

In August, Sultan Ibrahim criticised the defence ministry for being “full of agents or former generals who have become salesmen”, saying this had driven up the price of defence procurements.

He also urged the government to thoroughly scrutinise proposed deals, warning against simply following the suggestions of these agents.

Sultan Ibrahim had earlier urged the ministry to scrap its plan to procure second-hand Black Hawk helicopters, which he said would mean purchasing aircraft over 30 years old.