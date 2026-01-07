MACC tracing Maju Holdings chairman’s overseas assets in MEX II probe

Abu Sahid Mohamed is on trial for five criminal breach of trust and 13 money laundering charges linked to the MEX II project.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is tracing overseas assets linked to Maju Holdings Sdn Bhd executive chairman Abu Sahid Mohamed as part of its ongoing probe into the Maju Expressway Extension (MEX II) project.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said the commission was working with foreign agencies, particularly in the UK, to recover the assets, estimated to be worth millions of ringgit.

“There are many procedures that must be followed under mutual legal assistance between countries, which involve the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“We have prepared a draft for the AGC to seek information from foreign authorities, especially the International Anti-Corruption Coordination Centre in the UK,” Azam was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

Abu Sahid, 74, is on trial for five criminal breach of trust and 13 money laundering charges linked to the MEX II project.

His CBT charges involve RM458 million while the money laundering offences concern RM139 million.

On Dec 19, a sessions court in Kuala Lumpur allowed an application by Abu Sahid for the temporary release of his passport for travel to the UK.

On Dec 10, Azam was reported as saying that deputy Segambut Bersatu chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad would be giving his statement to MACC to assist in investigations into the MEX II project.

The 18km MEX II extension, intended to link Putrajaya to KLIA, began in 2016 and was initially scheduled for completion in December 2019. However, it was delayed, reportedly due to financial issues.