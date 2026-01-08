Ex-army chief remanded 7 days in procurement probe

Former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan and his two wives were brought by MACC to the Putrajaya magistrates’ court this morning for the remand application process. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan and his two wives have been remanded to assist in investigations into an alleged army procurement tender cartel.

Hafizuddeain was remanded for seven days, while one of his wives was remanded for six days and the other for three.

In a statement, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the Putrajaya magistrates’ court granted its remand application today.

The three of them were brought by MACC to the Putrajaya magistrates’ court earlier this morning for the remand application process.

They were arrested by MACC yesterday evening after appearing at the agency’s headquarters to give their statements.

A married couple suspected of abetting in the misappropriation of some RM2.4 million was also detained on Tuesday.

Hafizuddeain was put on leave following claims of “large cash inflows” into the bank accounts of a senior military officer and his family members. The funds were allegedly transferred from accounts belonging to firms that had obtained military contracts.

Hafizuddeain’s promotion to armed forces chief was postponed because of the investigation while the post of army chief was filled by Azhan Othman, effective Jan 1.

MACC is also investigating the owners of 26 companies connected to the contracts, after saying that several companies had repeatedly secured high-value military contracts since 2023.

On Tuesday, MACC obtained a five-day remand order for 17 company directors suspected of paying bribes to senior army officers in exchange for supply and maintenance projects.