Albert Tei sues MACC for making him wear orange prison uniform

Controversial businessman Albert Tei said that high-profile individuals were not ordered to wear such clothes when detained by MACC.

KUALA LUMPUR : Controversial businessman Albert Tei is suing the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for making him wear the orange prison uniform despite not being convicted of a crime.

He has also named MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki and the government as defendants.

Tei, who was charged with bribery last month, is seeking general damages and a declaration that MACC’s actions, including putting him in handcuffs, were invalid and unconstitutional.

Tei claimed that MACC’s actions violated the Federal Constitution which stipulates that all persons are equal before the law and entitled to equal protection, and that no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty.

He also noted that high-profile individuals were not ordered to wear such clothes when detained by MACC.

“Why weren’t (former prime ministers) Najib Razak, Muhyiddin Yassin and Ismail Sabri Yaakob in orange shirts when they were caught?

“Is there a double standard?” he said to reporters in a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur court complex.

Tei and former senior political secretary to the prime minister, Shamsul Iskandar Akin, were charged in the sessions court on Dec 5 with corruption involving RM64,924 in alleged gratification.

Both pleaded not guilty.

Shamsul was accused of receiving the sum in rent payments from Tei as an inducement to assist firms in which Tei had an interest, to obtain approval for mineral exploration licences in Sabah.

Tei was charged with giving bribes to Shamsul.

Tei’s lawyer N Surendran said his client’s cases at the Shah Alam court had been transferred to Kuala Lumpur and consolidated with his other cases.

Surendran said that during case mention today, judge Rosli Ahmad ordered the prosecution to hand over their documents to the defendants on March 13.